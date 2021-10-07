American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.56 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

