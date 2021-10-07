American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 118,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

