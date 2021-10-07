AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.8 days.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

