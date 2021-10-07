Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

