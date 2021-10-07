Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

