Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.