Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

