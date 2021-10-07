Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $91.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

KYMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,112. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,563 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,586. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

