Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report $119.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,960. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.