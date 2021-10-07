Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 7,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,417. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.