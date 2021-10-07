Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

SMPL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 296,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,750. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.01.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

