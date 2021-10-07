Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,164. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

