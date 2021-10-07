Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

