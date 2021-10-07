Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

AEO stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

