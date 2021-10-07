Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

