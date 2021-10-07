Analysts Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BSIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 426,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

