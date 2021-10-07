Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $31.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.40 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 2,372,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

