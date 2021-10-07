Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,716. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

