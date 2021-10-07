Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:AG opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 457,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.