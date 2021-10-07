Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,518. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

