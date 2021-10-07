Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.40 Million

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $280.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

