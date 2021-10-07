Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $97.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $388.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.09 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 393,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.