Analysts Issue Forecasts for Poshmark, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Poshmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.