Analysts Offer Predictions for Phillips 66’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSX. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

