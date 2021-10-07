Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €100.43

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.43 ($118.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €81.61 ($96.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

