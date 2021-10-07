Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Price Target at $12.88

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

