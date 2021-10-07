Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$46.30

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

LB opened at C$40.34 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

