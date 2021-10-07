Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $24.67

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. 9,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,670,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

