Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $24.67

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. 9,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,670,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
