Analyzing Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and Vinda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank -27.68% -10.41% -0.58% Vinda International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Commerzbank and Vinda International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $12.73 billion 0.68 -$3.28 billion ($2.69) -2.59 Vinda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vinda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerzbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commerzbank and Vinda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 2 8 2 0 2.00 Vinda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerzbank presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 18.10%. Given Commerzbank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Vinda International.

Volatility & Risk

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinda International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Vinda International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management. The Corporate Clients segment includes credit products and financing solutions for mid-size corporate clients, international corporations, and financial institutions. The Others and Consolidation segment contains the income and expenses which are not attributable to the business segments. The company was founded on February 26, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names. The company is also involved in the trade of wood pulp and machinery; and provision of home health care and health management consulting services, as well as import and export activities. In addition, it produces and sells steam. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Vinda International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Essity Group Holding BV.

