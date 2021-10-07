Analyzing DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) & J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of J2 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of J2 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 12.86% 34.04% 11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DatChat and J2 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A J2 Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

J2 Global has a consensus target price of $134.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given J2 Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J2 Global is more favorable than DatChat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A J2 Global $1.49 billion 4.48 $150.67 million $7.78 17.81

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Summary

J2 Global beats DatChat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc. is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc. is based in N.J.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc. is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

