Angela Strank Acquires 13,780 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Angela Strank bought 13,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($25,925.27).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

