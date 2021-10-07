AO Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 2.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. 172,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,575. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.