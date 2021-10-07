AO Asset Management LP Makes New $17.86 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Shares of FTNT traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average of $248.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

