Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $315,390. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

