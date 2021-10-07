Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

