Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 673.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 451,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

AMAT stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

