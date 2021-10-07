AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $817.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.26. 252,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.