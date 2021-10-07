Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 869.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,906. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.