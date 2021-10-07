ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.