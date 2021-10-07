ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.
NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
