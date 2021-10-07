ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.