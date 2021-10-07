ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

