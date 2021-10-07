Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

