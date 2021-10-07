Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.76 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$857.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.93.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.