Ariel Investments LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

