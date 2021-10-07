Ariel Investments LLC Has $20.96 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,971 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,449,456 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.43% of U.S. Silica worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

