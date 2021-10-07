Arionum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $743.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $88,986.42 and approximately $743.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,328.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.11 or 0.06700204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00332320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $616.40 or 0.01134582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00100947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00518172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00352934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00333157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

