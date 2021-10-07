Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

TSE ATZ opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.38. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$17.17 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

