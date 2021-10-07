Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.33.
TSE ATZ opened at C$41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.38. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$17.17 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
