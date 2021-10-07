Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $590,458.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $590,458.00 and $3,872.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,093.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.62 or 0.06667330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.19 or 0.01139121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00100768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00517167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00350873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00326453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,951,696 coins and its circulating supply is 10,907,153 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

