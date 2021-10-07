Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.60 and last traded at $153.85, with a volume of 1320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.