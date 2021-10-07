Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.38 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

