Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

ASXC stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

