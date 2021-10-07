Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,646. Astra Space has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASTR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

